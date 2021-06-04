MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An appointee of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers was elected president of the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents on Friday, defeating an appointee of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker in a rare contested race.

Regent Ed Manydeeds, an attorney from Eau Claire, beat Regent Michael M. Grebe, the current board vice president, in a 10-8 secret vote. Manydeeds is one of nine Evers appointees and Grebe is one of seven named to the board by Walker. The other two regents are the secretary of the state education department and president of the technical college system.

