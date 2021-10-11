Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a formal apology Monday for Wisconsin's role in Native American boarding schools, joining with leaders from the state's tribes at an Indigenous Peoples Day event.

Evers signed an executive order that also formally supported the previously announced U.S. Department of Interior investigation into the schools and asked that anything done in Wisconsin be conducted in consultation with the state's tribes.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments