Thursday morning, July 7, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers was at the Lac Courte Oreilles (LCO) Cultural Center at the college campus to announce the LCO Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa Indians would receive a grant of $4.6 million to pay for water infrastructure construction to support a new 32-unit, $6.5 million apartment complex meant to provide affordable housing for the local workforce.

The proposed 32-unit apartment complex, scheduled to be built in 2025, will be located south of Cty. Hwy. B, west of School House Road, in the open field north of the bike/pedestrian trail in the Town of Hayward, on the LCO Reservation.

