Gov. Tony Evers received a blanket as a gift from the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Governing Board (LCOTGB) on Thursday, July 7. Near Gov. Evers are (from left) Chairman Louis Taylor, Vice Chairwoman Lorraine Gouge, Treasurer Michelle Beaudin and Tweed Schuman. Members not in the photo include Glenda Barber, Don Carley and Gary “Little Guy” Clause.
Brian Bisonette, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Coordinator for LCO, complimented Jordan St. Germaine, director of the LCO Grants Department, for her department’s work in winning grants from the state.
Gov. Tony Evers received a blanket as a gift from the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Governing Board (LCOTGB) on Thursday, July 7. Near Gov. Evers are (from left) Chairman Louis Taylor, Vice Chairwoman Lorraine Gouge, Treasurer Michelle Beaudin and Tweed Schuman. Members not in the photo include Glenda Barber, Don Carley and Gary “Little Guy” Clause.
Photo by Terrell Boettcher
Brian Bisonette, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Coordinator for LCO, complimented Jordan St. Germaine, director of the LCO Grants Department, for her department’s work in winning grants from the state.
Photo by Terrell Boettcher
This image shows a drawing of the proposed 32-unit apartment complex.
Photo by Frank Zufall
This is a slide of where the 32-unit apartment complex is to be located on the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
Thursday morning, July 7, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers was at the Lac Courte Oreilles (LCO) Cultural Center at the college campus to announce the LCO Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa Indians would receive a grant of $4.6 million to pay for water infrastructure construction to support a new 32-unit, $6.5 million apartment complex meant to provide affordable housing for the local workforce.
The proposed 32-unit apartment complex, scheduled to be built in 2025, will be located south of Cty. Hwy. B, west of School House Road, in the open field north of the bike/pedestrian trail in the Town of Hayward, on the LCO Reservation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.