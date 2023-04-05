April is National Poetry Month, so be sure to see our display of poetry books by local and international authors. Starting April 3, we will hand out Blackout Poetry Take-N-Make Kits for teens and adults. Return your blackout poetry for a chance to win a $10 gift card from the Hayward Chamber, good at many local businesses. We’ll also display your poetry.

Also starting on April 3, we’ll hold a new children’s Scavenger Hunt. If they find all the “Earths” to answer a question, they can bring their completed form to the front desk for a prize.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments