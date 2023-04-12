...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin, including the following
areas, Price, Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Sawyer
and Washburn Counties.
* WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding and ponding of water in low-lying and
poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or
stream flows are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1246 PM CDT, Spring snow melt has begun and will continue
with above normal temperatures this week. A near record
amount of water stored in the snowpack will be released. This
will cause rapid snowmelt runoff and lead to ponding of water
and quick rises on streams and rivers. Minor flooding is
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.
- If you live in an area that has previously experienced spring
flooding impacts, expect to experience those problems again
this year.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and to the National Weather Service in Duluth when you
can do so safely. Flooding can be reported to the National Weather
Service at 1-800-685-8612.
Recently, Wisconsin Watch revealed how members of the Wisconsin Legislature’s powerful budget committee secretly hold up projects or programs they don’t like.
They often do so, reporter Jacob Resneck found, without following a state law that requires the committee to schedule a hearing within 14 working days of such an objection. The hearings are designed to let the public, stakeholders and other lawmakers debate the merits of the expenditure.
Your Right to Know is a monthly column distributed by the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council (wisfoic.org), a group dedicated to open government. Dee J. Hall, the Council’s secretary, is the managing editor of Wisconsin Watch.
A question for Sawyer County Record readers on their response to former President Donald Trump and 2024 Republican contender for another term of the presidency being indicted on 34 felony charges recently in a Manhattan, New York court.
