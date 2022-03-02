Following up on a $5,000 donation made in 2021, the Enbridge Corporation has informed the Sawyer County Snowmobile and ATV Alliance that the Alliance will receive an additional $2,500 this year.

The money will be used by the 11 member clubs that make up the Alliance to help offset the costs of maintaining and improving Sawyer County’s motorized recreational trail system.

