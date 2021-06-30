City of Hayward police are investigating a strong arm robbery attempt at the AmericInn Motel on Highway 63 North in Hayward Tuesday, June 15. An employee thwarted the attempted theft and police are seeking a suspect.
Police Chief Joel Clapero reported that at 8:01 p.m. June 15, police were dispatched to the AmericInn for a report of a male that had tried to burglarize the motel. The suspect attempted to take the cash drawer when the employee went in the back office. When she re-entered the office, the subject was in the cash drawer and removed the tray containing money.
