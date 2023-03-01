...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Bad River Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation, the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band
and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Elizabeth Josephine Staib, age 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at her residence in Hayward, WI. She was born on July 18, 1931 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Joseph and Walburga (Schmid) Stephan. She was united in marriage to Robert E. Staib on February 2, 1952 in Chicago, IL. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2002.
Elizabeth and Robert owned and operated the Pine Shores Resort on Lac Courte Oreilles near Hayward. Her hospitality and hard work made enjoying the Northwoods possible for many families that vacationed at Pine Shores. She enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Hayward Golf Club. She also enjoyed bowling and being a member of the Red Hat Society. She was a devout Catholic and loved her friendships throughout the years of all the ladies of the St. Hilary’s Women’s Club.
