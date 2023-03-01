staib

Elizabeth Josephine Staib, age 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at her residence in Hayward, WI. She was born on July 18, 1931 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Joseph and Walburga (Schmid) Stephan. She was united in marriage to Robert E. Staib on February 2, 1952 in Chicago, IL. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2002.

Elizabeth and Robert owned and operated the Pine Shores Resort on Lac Courte Oreilles near Hayward. Her hospitality and hard work made enjoying the Northwoods possible for many families that vacationed at Pine Shores. She enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Hayward Golf Club. She also enjoyed bowling and being a member of the Red Hat Society. She was a devout Catholic and loved her friendships throughout the years of all the ladies of the St. Hilary’s Women’s Club.

