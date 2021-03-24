With spring general election approaching on April 6, the League of Women Voters is reminding citizens they can check their voter registration status, find their polling place and see what is on their local ballot at myvote.wi.gov.

In addition to the election for Wisconsin superintendent of education, there are many local elections on the ballot. In-person absentee (early voting) began Wednesday, March 23.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments