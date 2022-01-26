An article in the Jan. 12 Record listing the candidates for local offices in the April 5 election erroneously stated that incumbent Susan Dale is a candidate for re-election to Town of Spider Lake supervisor.

The candidates for the two open supervisor positions on the Spider Lake town board are incumbent Deb Amery, Mike Lemminger and Lee Seibert.

