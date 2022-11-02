Britten

Elaine D. Britten, 86, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was born August 1, 1936, to Edwin and Meta (Sell) Welke and died at home on October 21, 2022, in the presence of her daughters Janice and Sue, and granddaughter Bridget. Elaine grew up on a farm near Osseo. She attended Plainview School, Osseo Lincoln High School and Eau Claire Senior High.

On February 13, 1954, Elaine married the love of her life, James Britten at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Foster.

