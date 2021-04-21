Eighteen of the 25 tribal members nominated at the nomination caucus for LCO Tribal Governing Board held on Saturday, April 10, have accepted the nominations within the three-day window allowed to accept in writing to the election committee. Those 18 candidates will now square off in the May 8 primary election.
Candidates who have accepted their nomination, in the order they will appear on the ballot, are: James “Jack” Hamilton, Kenneth Schmock, Jeff Tribble, Kristina Kuykendall, Jason Martin, Ronee Lynn Boswell, Tweed Shuman (incumbent), Louis Taylor (incumbent), Mary Irene Wolf, Christie Corbine, Aaron DeBrot, Sirella Ford, James Schlender Jr., Wade Bowling, Gary Belille Jr., Rebecca St. Germaine, Daylene Sharlow Gokey and Don Carley (incumbent).
