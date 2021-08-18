After a heartbreaking loss in overtime of the Aug. 1 Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League championship game, the Hayward Wolfpack FC club has something to be excited about.

Eight Wolfpack players have been named to the 2021 WPASL All-League teams. Named to the first team were midfielder Kaden Bergman, defenseman Nils Eckstrom and goalkeeper Cole Bergman.

Named to the second team were forward Siji Gonzalez, midfielders Yabkal Demelash and Abdul Abdulai, and defensemen Dylan Winchester and Sebastiain Paczuski. Kaden Bergman was also named the league’s Most Valuable Player (top player in the league) and Midfielder of the Year, finishing league play with eight goals and two assists.

Cole Bergman was named the league’s Golden Glove recipient (best statistical goalkeeper) and Goalkeeper of the Year, finishing the season with a 1.38 goals-against average and .776 save percentage.