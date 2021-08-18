Players for the Hayward Wolfpack FC men’s soccer team this summer in the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League included (Back Row, L-R): Nils Eckstrom, Abdul Abdulai, Dylan Winchester, Kaden Bergman, Leone Espinosa, Cole Bergman (goalie), King Strum, Yabkal Demelash, Isaiah Heyworth; (front row, L-R) Kenta Noma, Daniel Murphy, John Casillas-Ramirez, Marshall Kennell, Sebastian Paczuski, Owen Quast, Jonathan Eng, Drogba Njimegni; and (Not pictured) Coach TJ Stilwell Jr, Benjamin Bogle, Tyler Bratley, Nik Nordquist, Siji Gonzalez, Ryan Praleikas, Aaron Pinney, Donovan Kerry, Xavier Walt, Jacob Johnson, Eric Njimegni, Mark McConnell, Seth Beckman and Cole Gewerth.
After a heartbreaking loss in overtime of the Aug. 1 Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League championship game, the Hayward Wolfpack FC club has something to be excited about.
Eight Wolfpack players have been named to the 2021 WPASL All-League teams. In addition, Kaden Bergman was named the league’s Most Valuable Player (top player in the league) and Midfielder of the Year, finishing league play with eight goals and two assists.
After a heartbreaking loss in overtime of the Aug. 1 Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League championship game, the Hayward Wolfpack FC club has something to be excited about.
Eight Wolfpack players have been named to the 2021 WPASL All-League teams. Named to the first team were midfielder Kaden Bergman, defenseman Nils Eckstrom and goalkeeper Cole Bergman.
Named to the second team were forward Siji Gonzalez, midfielders Yabkal Demelash and Abdul Abdulai, and defensemen Dylan Winchester and Sebastiain Paczuski. Kaden Bergman was also named the league’s Most Valuable Player (top player in the league) and Midfielder of the Year, finishing league play with eight goals and two assists.
Cole Bergman was named the league’s Golden Glove recipient (best statistical goalkeeper) and Goalkeeper of the Year, finishing the season with a 1.38 goals-against average and .776 save percentage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.