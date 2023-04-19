hamlet

Edward T. Hamlet, age 83, of Hayward, WI passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at his home in Hayward.

Edward Thane Hamlet was born January 13, 1940, in Prior Lake, MN the son of Thane and Alma (Luedke) Hamlet. He was raised and attended school in Prior Lake and Minneapolis, MN before his family moved to Shell Lake, WI where he would graduate from high school. He attended the University of Minnesota and then joined the U.S. Air Force. On March 11, 1958, Ed was joined in marriage to Helen L. Sheehan in St. Paul, MN. Together they moved to Topeka, KS where Ed was stationed for the Air Force. After Ed’s honorable discharge, he and Helen moved to St. Paul, MN where he began work with National Checking as an accountant. Ed would eventually become Vice President of Accounting for the business. Ed and Helen moved to Hayward, WI where they began Hamlet’s Clothing Store on Main Street of Hayward. He then created the National Embroidery Bobbins company and Northland Mini Storages which he operated for several years. Ed enjoyed picking at the banjo, going fishing with family and piloting his Comanche airplane.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Hamlet as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments