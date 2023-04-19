...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding impacts caused by rain and snowmelt continue. Many
area road closures continue. High water conditions persist and any
additional precipitation could quickly result in a return to flood
conditions.
* WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the
following areas, in Minnesota, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow
Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis. In Wisconsin,
Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer and
Washburn.
* WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
River or stream flows remain very high.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 159 PM CDT, gauge reports indicated rivers remain very
high due to rain and snowmelt. Minor flooding is occurring in
the advisory area or impacts from previous flooding remain.
- Visitors to areas popular for waterfall viewing should expect
snow and ice covered trails and use caution with slippery
rocks, cliffs, and strong currents around waterfalls.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Edward T. Hamlet, age 83, of Hayward, WI passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at his home in Hayward.
Edward Thane Hamlet was born January 13, 1940, in Prior Lake, MN the son of Thane and Alma (Luedke) Hamlet. He was raised and attended school in Prior Lake and Minneapolis, MN before his family moved to Shell Lake, WI where he would graduate from high school. He attended the University of Minnesota and then joined the U.S. Air Force. On March 11, 1958, Ed was joined in marriage to Helen L. Sheehan in St. Paul, MN. Together they moved to Topeka, KS where Ed was stationed for the Air Force. After Ed’s honorable discharge, he and Helen moved to St. Paul, MN where he began work with National Checking as an accountant. Ed would eventually become Vice President of Accounting for the business. Ed and Helen moved to Hayward, WI where they began Hamlet’s Clothing Store on Main Street of Hayward. He then created the National Embroidery Bobbins company and Northland Mini Storages which he operated for several years. Ed enjoyed picking at the banjo, going fishing with family and piloting his Comanche airplane.
