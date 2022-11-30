edming

With the election now behind us, I’m sure that you are just as excited as me to see the barrage of political ads come to an end. As we turn our focus towards continuing to move Wisconsin forward, I would like to begin by thanking the people of the 87th Assembly District for re-electing me to serve you for another two years. As I often tell folks, being your state representative is the best job I’ve ever had. It is still humbling to me that my fellow citizens have placed their trust in me to be their voice in the State Assembly. I’m honored to continue working for you.

I know that like me, a lot of folks around the 87th District are disappointed that a new governor was not elected on November 8. There is no denying that some of the conservative policies that many of my constituents would like to see implemented now face a much more difficult road to becoming law.

