Another election is upon us, as well as the need to do our research on the candidates. Research takes time but the benefit in determining which candidates think about issues similar to me is well worth it. My basic research includes reading each candidate’s biography in the newspaper and asking neighbors and friends their opinions. I may even call or email a candidate — most of whom are happy to clarify their position on particular issues. Candidates love to talk, as I have found out.

