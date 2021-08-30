Editor:

Kudos to Kwik Trip for creating "green space" to their new home on Highway 63. The grass, shrubs, trees and flowers make Hayward more beautiful and inviting. The sidewalk, steps and the privacy fence on Second Street also are wonderful. I am sure the people living on Second Street appreciate not looking at the back of buildings and loading zones.

