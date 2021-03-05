In a democracy voters are supposed to pick their representatives. But in Wisconsin, Republican politicians pick their voters. They do this by “rigging” the boundaries of legislative districts to give their party an unfair advantage in elections. This is called “gerrymandering.”
On the night, Feb. 18, the Sawyer County Board of Supervisors approved an $8 million bond to build a second courtroom, Supervisor Dawn Petit, who voted "no" on the bond, said the county also needed to make an investment in treating those with drug addiction.However, she did not say she supported raising taxes. Would you support raising your property taxes to pay for treatment resources, such as an in-person treatment center, to address drug addiction in Sawyer County?
Please take the poll.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.