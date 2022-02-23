In noting that attorney Adam Jarchow reported raising $100,000 towards his campaign for Wisconsin Attorney General, I think it should be noted that the candidate for the state’s top law enforcement officer selected Andrew Hitt as his campaign chair.
Mr. Hitt was among a group of 10 Wisconsin Republicans who engaged in an attempt to disenfranchise 3.3 million Wisconsin voters by submitting a fraudulent ballot of electors in favor of the losing candidate, a complete disregard for Wisconsin law and the electoral process. Electors are obligated by statute to cast their votes for the winner of the popular vote.
While the Republicans were meeting in Madison to organize this action, the election results had already been counted (and recounted) and certified. Additionally, the legal disputes filed had been resolved, leaving no question about the legitimacy of the rightful electors.
A good question for candidate Jarchow might be the following: Given the lawlessness the 10 activists, including his campaign chair, how would he enforce the law if he were elected.
Interestingly, Mr. Jarchow noted “restoring election integrity” as one of his top concerns. I’m not sure appointing someone who sought to undermine the legal vote count bodes well for law enforcement and election integrity in Wisconsin.
