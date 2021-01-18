I want to remind all Record readers that it is time to request absentee ballots for the upcoming February and April elections. Just like many of us requested ballots for the 2020 elections, we should go back to myvote.wi.gov/en-US/RequestAnAbsenteeBallot and select to request an absentee ballot for either the Feb. 16 primary election and/or the April 6 spring election, or select to receive all the 2021 election ballots by mail.
