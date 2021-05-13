...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY OVER NORTHWEST WISCONSIN TODAY...
Very dry conditions with low relative humidity values of 15 to 20
percent are expected today. Winds will be from the southeast at 5
to 12 mph with gusts of 10 to 15 mph. Be sure to check for burning
restrictions and the fire danger rating before burning today.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
Editor's Inbox: New congregation offers a warm welcome
I ate my way through 2020 and then, during the dead of winter, we packed up and moved to the Northwoods. And so here I am! It’s not easy being middle aged looking for new friends and reestablishing oneself in a new area. Often a good place to become involved and find friends is at church.
