Editor:

When Congressman Tom Tiffany of the 7th District was still in the Wisconsin Legislature, he and his Republican colleague majority erected a series of hurdles to the Suffrage of Wisconsin citizens on the pretense that they were attempting to prevent “voter fraud,” a largely fictitious occurrence. Most of these measures had their origins in old-style Southern laws designed to keep Black people from voting; some of the tactics were almost identical. Many Democrats called these measures examples of “voter suppression.”

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments