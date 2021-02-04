Editor:
In a time of COVID, politicizing the opening of our schools, and fear mongering, Hayward Community Schools has remained open. It wasn’t easy I am sure, and it took the entire community to make it work.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Includes 24 hour digital access to Ashland Daily Press, Sawyer County Record, Rice Lake Chronotype, Spooner Advocate, and Price County Review.
Does not include Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.
Includes digital access to Ashland Daily Press, Sawyer County Record, Rice Lake Chronotype, Spooner Advocate, and Price County Review.
Does not include Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.
Print and digital-only options for Sawyer County Record.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
...SNOW CONTINUES THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... .A winter storm will move through the Upper Midwest today through early Friday morning and bring snow to much of the Northland, with the heaviest snow expected over northwest Wisconsin. A period of freezing drizzle is likely before precipitation changes to snow through daybreak Thursday. Snow will be heavy at times during the day Thursday, which will make travel difficult. The system departs the region early Friday morning. However, lake- effect snow will continue over northern portions of Bayfield, Ashland, and Iron counties through Friday. Dangerous wind chills will follow the snow for the end of the week through the weekend. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Sawyer, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
Editor:
In a time of COVID, politicizing the opening of our schools, and fear mongering, Hayward Community Schools has remained open. It wasn’t easy I am sure, and it took the entire community to make it work.
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Choose your favorite winter activity.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.