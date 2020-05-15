Editor:

I would like to let everyone know that the dollars and the prayers are greatly appreciated and have helped, but there is still lots to do to get the senior center back up to do what they can for the community. I will have you know each person, including the drivers and their helpers, along with all the kitchen staff and downstairs workers, have given their time, some without pay, during this difficult time. They are still sending out hot meals every day for people in need.

