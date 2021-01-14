Editor:

I believe in law and order. After hearing the Jan. 6 words of Donald J. Trump and resulting actions, an important law to read is “Title 18 USC 351, Public Law 107-56” passed Oct. 26, 2001. This Law is titled “Uniting and Strengthening America by Providing Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism Act of 2001,'' also known as the Patriot Act. I call to attention Section 802 which states:

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments