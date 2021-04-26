I’m afraid I have a bone to pick with you over some of the recent weekly poll questions in this paper. I like a good poll question as much as the next guy, but the controversial questions of the last few weeks have me feeling a bit glum. It’s hard to have to look at half of your neighbors and think, “You really believe that?” You know?
