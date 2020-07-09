Editor:

I find it strange that at a time when all of the usual summer events in Hayward have been cancelled because of COVID-19, suddenly the County Fair Board says they are going forward with the Sawyer County Fair. It makes no sense and is irresponsible. People from Sawyer County and other areas with a higher prevalence of COVID-19 will attend, and there will be no way to know who might be an asymptomatic carrier of the virus. Unless every attendee wears a mask and social distances, there could easily be passage of the virus between people.

