I find it strange that at a time when all of the usual summer events in Hayward have been cancelled because of COVID-19, suddenly the County Fair Board says they are going forward with the Sawyer County Fair. It makes no sense and is irresponsible. People from Sawyer County and other areas with a higher prevalence of COVID-19 will attend, and there will be no way to know who might be an asymptomatic carrier of the virus. Unless every attendee wears a mask and social distances, there could easily be passage of the virus between people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.