This just doesn’t make sense. So many people use that parking lot, especially during the many events that are promoted and take place in our special town. Purchasing the lot behind Frandsen Bank didn’t make any sense, since the bank has always allowed the use of that space, without the City Council wasting $235,000, which could have been used to catch up on their debt — unless so much is owed by the town that they have to raise that million dollars.

