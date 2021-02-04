...PROLONGED PERIOD OF BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Editor's Inbox: Business, industry disagree with Tiffany on Paris accord
In the Jan. 22 edition of his weekly e-newsletter, "The Tiffany Telegram," Rep. Tom Tiffany notes that the new administration "chose to commit America once again to the Paris climate accord and unilaterally nixed the Keystone pipeline in mid-stream," and asserts that "these moves will kill thousands of jobs, boost energy costs for those who can least afford it, undermine our hard-won achievement of energy independence, and harm the American economy — while allowing China, Russia and other countries to grow their economy with no restrictions."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.