Editor:

In the Jan. 22 edition of his weekly e-newsletter, "The Tiffany Telegram," Rep. Tom Tiffany notes that the new administration "chose to commit America once again to the Paris climate accord and unilaterally nixed the Keystone pipeline in mid-stream," and asserts that "these moves will kill thousands of jobs, boost energy costs for those who can least afford it, undermine our hard-won achievement of energy independence, and harm the American economy — while allowing China, Russia and other countries to grow their economy with no restrictions."

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments