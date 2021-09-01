Editor:

Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson, the interim president of the University of Wisconsin System, recently announced measures to be implemented to stop the spread of COVID among students and staff returning to school. The goal is to encourage vaccination and get to a 70% rate by September. As would be expected, masks and COVID testing would be tools used in this effort. Tommy Thompson was secretary of Health and Human Services under George W. Bush so he knows a thing or two about managing health crises. He was also a popular and long-serving Republican governor of this state.

