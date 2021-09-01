Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson, the interim president of the University of Wisconsin System, recently announced measures to be implemented to stop the spread of COVID among students and staff returning to school. The goal is to encourage vaccination and get to a 70% rate by September. As would be expected, masks and COVID testing would be tools used in this effort. Tommy Thompson was secretary of Health and Human Services under George W. Bush so he knows a thing or two about managing health crises. He was also a popular and long-serving Republican governor of this state.
According to the 2020 Census data, Sawyer County's population has increased 9.1% since 2010, but most of that growth appears to have occurred within the last year. How have you noticed this spurt in population growth?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.