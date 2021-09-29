Regarding the Sept. 1 editor’s column, “Politics as a blood sport has taken hold,” I think you're quite right in saying politics has become a blood sport, but quite left in your perspective. At least, you wrote that Newt Gingrich is a "champion" (bad guy) at accusing the left of seeking the utter destruction of America.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.