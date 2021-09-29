Editor:

Regarding the Sept. 1 editor’s column, “Politics as a blood sport has taken hold,” I think you're quite right in saying politics has become a blood sport, but quite left in your perspective. At least, you wrote that Newt Gingrich is a "champion" (bad guy) at accusing the left of seeking the utter destruction of America.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments