The Eau Claire Bateaux FC soccer club defeated the Hayward Wolfpack FC 2-1 with a goal in overtime Sunday, Aug. 1, at Ponzio Stadium in Ashland to win the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League championship.

The Wolfpack finished their season with a 9-2 record and were the regular season league champions. The Wolfpack had defeated Eau Claire 4-3 earlier in the season.

