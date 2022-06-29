A couple of weeks ago workers from Jeffery’s Tree Service were removing a dead tree at the home of Twila Kaiser on the shores of Lac Courte Oreilles lake in the Town of Bass Lake when what they heard stopped them in their tracks – baby birds chirping.

According to Kaiser, workers had cut a limb of a dead trees and discovered a nest in the cavity with chicks inside. One of the workers took off his shirt and one-by-one, removed the chicks and set each in his shirt, and when all were gathered up snuggled them up in the clothe to keep them warm and comfortable.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments