These chicks, probably Northern Flickers, were living in a dead tree trunk. Workers from Jeffery’s Tree Service cut out a section of the tree trunk where the chicks had been living and relocated the section to another live tree.
Photo submitted
A six-foot section of the tree trunk where the chicks had been nesting was attached to another tree with duct tape
A couple of weeks ago workers from Jeffery’s Tree Service were removing a dead tree at the home of Twila Kaiser on the shores of Lac Courte Oreilles lake in the Town of Bass Lake when what they heard stopped them in their tracks – baby birds chirping.
According to Kaiser, workers had cut a limb of a dead trees and discovered a nest in the cavity with chicks inside. One of the workers took off his shirt and one-by-one, removed the chicks and set each in his shirt, and when all were gathered up snuggled them up in the clothe to keep them warm and comfortable.
