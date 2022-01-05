When Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek appeared before the Board of Supervisors on Sept. 16, requesting $206,500 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars for a body scanner for the jail, he said part of the reason was to “assist us in detecting COVID issues” and also to help keep drugs out of the jail.

After describing drugs smuggled into the jail as a “major issue,” he said, the full body scanner could help detect drugs hidden on those coming into the jail, including inside body cavities.

