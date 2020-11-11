A 26-year-old Texas man who was wanted on warrants was arrested in Hayward around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, while fleeing from officers at high speed after he reportedly stole a load of balsam boughs in Clam Lake.

The man was pursued by Sawyer County sheriff’s officers from the area of Highway 00 and Highway 77 in Spider Lake Township. He sped westbound into Hayward on Highway 77, turned onto Railroad Street and then onto Highway 27 South. He lost control of his blue Ford Focus on the bridge over the Namekagon River and crashed into a pickup driven by Randy Hill of Hayward.

