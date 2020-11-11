Randy Hill (left) stands on the Hwy. 27 Namekagon River bridge in Hayward after a car (right) smashed into his pickup while the driver was fleeing from officers Saturday, Nov. 7. The driver was arrested.
Randy Hill (left) stands on the Hwy. 27 Namekagon River bridge in Hayward after a car (right) smashed into his pickup while the driver was fleeing from officers Saturday, Nov. 7. The driver was arrested.
A 26-year-old Texas man who was wanted on warrants was arrested in Hayward around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, while fleeing from officers at high speed after he reportedly stole a load of balsam boughs in Clam Lake.
The man was pursued by Sawyer County sheriff’s officers from the area of Highway 00 and Highway 77 in Spider Lake Township. He sped westbound into Hayward on Highway 77, turned onto Railroad Street and then onto Highway 27 South. He lost control of his blue Ford Focus on the bridge over the Namekagon River and crashed into a pickup driven by Randy Hill of Hayward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.