Drake Marks

Drake Marks (center) is pictured with coaches and family after signing a letter of intent to attend and ride bike for Lindenwood University. From left to right are wrestling Coach Curt Gerber, athletic dirctor Billy O’Brien, cycling coaches Nick Berens and Tim Swift, teammate Kade Carlson, cousin Darren Clifford, grandma Barb Jacobsen, mom Sari Torstenson, Drake, brother Jack Marks, girlfriend Emma Kuczenski, dad Dan Marks, grandpa Charlie Marks, aunt Lori Clifford, cousin Kallen Clifford, stepdad Brooke Torstenson and grandpa Dave Jacobsen.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

On Wednesday, April 6, Hayward Hurricanes senior Drake Marks signed a letter of intent to ride mountain bike as part of the cycling team for Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri.

“I liked the campus and the feel of being there, and they have a phenomenal cycling program,” Drake said.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments