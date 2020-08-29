farm

A wood fire roasting away in the pizza oven.

 Photo by Kara Berlage

When you learn to read nature, you become attuned to the signals when seasons are changing, and many of those signals for the shift into autumn are coming early on the farm. The wild asters began blooming in late July, the geese are forming in Vs and heading south along with the swans, most of the adult hummingbirds have already left, and the old sugar maples in the barnyard are turning golden orange at their tops.

I’ve noticed that the color and angle of the morning light feels like September — how it comes in the windows differently, how noticeably shorter the days are already becoming. What once was a chore-time evening dimness at 10:30 p.m. is now 8:30, and many nights have grown chilly. Time to watch for the September frost? Time to prepare for the changes?

