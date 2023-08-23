Down on the farm: Summer on the pasture

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility around one
quarter in dense fog. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values
up to 98 expected.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the St. Croix Band in
Burnett County and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and,
Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this
morning. For the Heat Advisory, from noon today to 7 PM CDT
this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur. Hazardous driving conditions due to low
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility around one
quarter in dense fog. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values
up to 98 expected.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the St. Croix Band in
Burnett County and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and,
Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this
morning. For the Heat Advisory, from noon today to 7 PM CDT
this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur. Hazardous driving conditions due to low
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
&&
Back when my maternal grandparents were looking for a getaway property “up north,” a major selling point of this homestead was the expansive north field. Once an enormous potato patch then later hay crop for cattle and horses, the open expanse cut from the forest is longer than it is wide — just long enough for something in particular they had in mind.
Grandpa had been in the Air Force, and both he and Grandma had learned to fly airplanes. Later, their two oldest children would also learn to fly (one of which is my mom), and while what is now our farm is a bit of a jog to the Hayward airport, the field held some promise as a grassy landing strip. A hump and a swale would need leveling, and Mom remembers that there were two massive pines over where the land drops off into the swamp. If you went corner to corner and lined up with those two trees, you could land or take off in the Cessna 182 they used to carry her folks, the three kids, and the lab-collie mix “Lazy” that was their ever-trusty companion.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.