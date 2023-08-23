Down on the farm: Summer on the pasture

Kara leading the sheep out to a fresh paddock.

 Photo by Kara Berlage

Back when my maternal grandparents were looking for a getaway property “up north,” a major selling point of this homestead was the expansive north field. Once an enormous potato patch then later hay crop for cattle and horses, the open expanse cut from the forest is longer than it is wide — just long enough for something in particular they had in mind.

Grandpa had been in the Air Force, and both he and Grandma had learned to fly airplanes. Later, their two oldest children would also learn to fly (one of which is my mom), and while what is now our farm is a bit of a jog to the Hayward airport, the field held some promise as a grassy landing strip. A hump and a swale would need leveling, and Mom remembers that there were two massive pines over where the land drops off into the swamp. If you went corner to corner and lined up with those two trees, you could land or take off in the Cessna 182 they used to carry her folks, the three kids, and the lab-collie mix “Lazy” that was their ever-trusty companion.

  

Laura Berlage is a co-owner of North Star Homestead Farms, LLC and Farmstead Creamery. 715-462-3453 www.northstarhomestead.com.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments