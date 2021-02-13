Down on the Farm: Kunekune sows

Two of our Kunekune sows in the barn with their newly born piglets.

 Photo by Kara Berlage

It’s been a long day, and Mom and Steve and I are finally back at the house having some wind-down time before heading to bed. There’s a fire in the woodstove, my lap is full with a crochet project, and the troubles for the day can take a rest. That is, until we hear Kara’s footsteps on the deck and she’s tapping at the French door, her headlight shining.

“We’re streaming milk!” she reports anxiously. “We have to move the pigs to the barn now.” This means that the pregnant sows (momma pigs) she has been watching are very close to giving birth. Currently, there are still in their pasture housing with other sows and one of the boars, and we need to move them to the warmth, comfort and seclusion of the south wing of the barn, so we don’t have piglets in the snow amidst the competition of the other pigs.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments