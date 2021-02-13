...PROLONGED PERIOD OF VERY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON
CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Two of our Kunekune sows in the barn with their newly born piglets.
It’s been a long day, and Mom and Steve and I are finally back at the house having some wind-down time before heading to bed. There’s a fire in the woodstove, my lap is full with a crochet project, and the troubles for the day can take a rest. That is, until we hear Kara’s footsteps on the deck and she’s tapping at the French door, her headlight shining.
“We’re streaming milk!” she reports anxiously. “We have to move the pigs to the barn now.” This means that the pregnant sows (momma pigs) she has been watching are very close to giving birth. Currently, there are still in their pasture housing with other sows and one of the boars, and we need to move them to the warmth, comfort and seclusion of the south wing of the barn, so we don’t have piglets in the snow amidst the competition of the other pigs.
Okay, we're all hardy northern people here who've endured cold spells before, but do you have a limit? Is there a coldness, a low temperature, that you will just not endure and decide to stay inside, turn up the heat and watch the ice grow outside. How cold is too cold for you?
