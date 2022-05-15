Miracle

Miracle, in the box, acclimating to his new family.

 Photo by Kara Berlage

Mother’s Day on the farm culminated in a midnight rush to the barn to help Cocoa the ewe deliver triplets. One was pure white, one speckly and one a red-cinnamon color. The last baby was breech and needed some help, but all was well and the new family is celebrating life in their special jug home in the barn.

Oh, that all the animal transitions to motherhood could be smooth, but this is not always the case. Earlier in the week, a prime (first-time mom) suffered an abruption, which is when the placenta separates from the uterus prematurely. This causes an immediate animal emergency, and if the ewe had been a human, she would have been rushed to the hospital for a cesarean section. Sheep, however, would not survive this type of surgery, so it is up to the human midwives to assist in the birthing process to rescue as much of the pregnancy as possible.

