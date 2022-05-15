...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Low relative humidity and breezy winds will lead to near-critical
fire weather conditions today across northwest Wisconsin.
Westerly winds around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph and
relative humidity between 20 and 30 percent will once again lead
to near-critical fire weather conditions. Check burning
restrictions and fire danger before burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
Miracle, in the box, acclimating to his new family.
Mother’s Day on the farm culminated in a midnight rush to the barn to help Cocoa the ewe deliver triplets. One was pure white, one speckly and one a red-cinnamon color. The last baby was breech and needed some help, but all was well and the new family is celebrating life in their special jug home in the barn.
Oh, that all the animal transitions to motherhood could be smooth, but this is not always the case. Earlier in the week, a prime (first-time mom) suffered an abruption, which is when the placenta separates from the uterus prematurely. This causes an immediate animal emergency, and if the ewe had been a human, she would have been rushed to the hospital for a cesarean section. Sheep, however, would not survive this type of surgery, so it is up to the human midwives to assist in the birthing process to rescue as much of the pregnancy as possible.
A question to Sawyer County Record readers on which political party they believe will be energized if the US Supreme Court reverses the landmark abortion decision Roe vs. Wade that made abortion a right in all states.
