Down on the Farm

Ready to head off to Farmstead Creamery in my new kicksled.

 Photo by Steve Barnes

Fresh powder snow covers the ground, nestling in the branches of the pines and frosting the tops of the haybales and roofs. The plow hasn’t arrived yet, and the blanket looks perfectly undisturbed. A few more lacy flakes make their tumble from the sky, and a hush settles over the woods and meadows. Even as a little kid visiting the farm before we moved up north to stay, this scene held a sense of magic and peace — a familiar feeling I still enjoy today.

When Kara and I were little kids, we’d bundle up in our fluffy snowsuits and Grandpa would tie up sleds to the back of the snowmobile and take us to the biggest hill on the old logging trails. Of course, that hill looked ever so much bigger back then! We’d climb up the hill and sled down over and over again, dodging the trees on the edges of the trail and hoping to gain enough speed to make it over the little rise and down the second hill. We’d sled and sled until we were thoroughly drenched and overflowing on giggles, then pile back on the snowmobile and head back for Grandma’s steaming cups of hot cocoa with marshmallows bobbing on top.

