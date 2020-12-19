Farm

An adorable new litter of Kunekune pigs in the barn.

 Photo by Kara Berlage

In the depths of the darkest hour, each year we are asked to find hope. From the most ancient rituals welcoming the birth of the new sun to the message of Christmas and Hanukah today, hope in the promise that life will have renewal and become better than its present state is offered once again in the darkness of winter.

We need that sense of hope to keep going, whether through the long, cold nights of winter, a raging pandemic, our own personal struggles. This year we especially battle loneliness, isolation and the lack of (or noticeably altered version of) customary holiday festivities and gatherings. It could be easy to have a blue Christmas this year, which makes the work of kindling hopefulness in ourselves and each other even more vital.

