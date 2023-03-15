rexses

Donna Jean Rexses, age 90, of Hayward, WI passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Water’s Edge Care Center in Hayward.

Donna Jean was born July 1, 1932 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Erwin and Helen (Sally) Schmidt. She went to grammar school in Park Ridge, IL and graduated from Maine Township East High School. On August 26, 1955, she was joined in marriage to Gerry Louis Rexses. Donna would work as an accountant for several local companies. In 1980, Donna and Gerry retired and moved to Hayward, WI. She was a volunteer for the Christmas 4 Kidz program.

