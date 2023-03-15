...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches possible, except 12 to 18 inches in northeast Douglas
County and all of Bayfield County. Winds could gust as high as
40 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band
and the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds could also create blowing snow
and possibly white-out conditions particularly near the Lake
Superior shoreline.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Donna Jean Rexses, age 90, of Hayward, WI passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Water’s Edge Care Center in Hayward.
Donna Jean was born July 1, 1932 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Erwin and Helen (Sally) Schmidt. She went to grammar school in Park Ridge, IL and graduated from Maine Township East High School. On August 26, 1955, she was joined in marriage to Gerry Louis Rexses. Donna would work as an accountant for several local companies. In 1980, Donna and Gerry retired and moved to Hayward, WI. She was a volunteer for the Christmas 4 Kidz program.
