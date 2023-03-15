Govert

Donna J. Govert, age 86, of Hayward, WI, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Hayward, WI.

Donna Jean Poppe was born June 19, 1936, in Hayward, WI, the daughter of Clifford and Juanita “Babe” (Sabin) Poppe. Donna was raised in Seeley, WI and attended school in Seeley and Hayward, graduating in Hayward.

