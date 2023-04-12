gokey

Donald Joseph Gokey Sr., age 71, of Lac Courte Oreilles, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Donald “Coconut” Gokey was born September 6, 1951, in Hayward, the son of Donald Smith and Georgina Gokey. He was raised in Reserve, WI by his grandparents, Ben and Katie Gokey. Don was married to Ruby Robertson for 10 years and they had four children, Donald, Autumn, Christopher and Charlie. He went to St. Francis during elementary school and went to Hayward High School. Coconut played softball for the LCO team for many years traveling all over Wisconsin. He worked for LCO Development for many years as a truck driver and took great pride in representing Lac Courte Oreilles. Coconut held the record for most delivery trips in one day. He enjoyed retirement by telling jokes, teasing his grandchildren and spending time with his children.

