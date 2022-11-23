I rarely make comments on Facebook that draw a lot of controversy and differing opinions. I stay away from politics, gossip, shaming and strange men who “like” me and want to message me.

But a couple of weeks ago I posted this: “Twice today I was called ‘dear.’ Always by very young women. What is with that? I know they’re trying to be nice but it doesn’t feel nice.”

