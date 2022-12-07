...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three
inches and possible local amounts up to four inches.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Sawyer Counties. This includes
the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the
Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and potentially
limited visibility on roadways for the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Dolly A. Balzer, age 91 of Manitowoc passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday evening, November 30, 2022, at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center in Manitowoc.
Dolly was born on August 26, 1931, in Hayward, Wisconsin, daughter of the late John and Wilma (Blake) Boyle. She graduated with the class of 1949 from Hayward High School. Dolly then attended Minneapolis Business College. On November 3, 1951, she married William A. “Bill” Balzer at the home of Harry and Sylvia Breger. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2016. Dolly was a member of Faith Free Church.
