balzer

Dolly A. Balzer, age 91 of Manitowoc passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday evening, November 30, 2022, at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center in Manitowoc.

Dolly was born on August 26, 1931, in Hayward, Wisconsin, daughter of the late John and Wilma (Blake) Boyle. She graduated with the class of 1949 from Hayward High School. Dolly then attended Minneapolis Business College. On November 3, 1951, she married William A. “Bill” Balzer at the home of Harry and Sylvia Breger. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2016. Dolly was a member of Faith Free Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Dolly Balzer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments