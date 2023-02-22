chicken hug

Gotta love a chicken hug.

 Photo by Kara Berlage.

Guess what, you’ll never please everyone. As a socially sensitive person, that is not always easy to swallow, and the attacks against personal choice can come from a variety of situations.

This might be how we choose to continue to navigate the risks of the pandemic to safeguard our family, livestock, and clients, or even the choice of living a homesteading life out in the middle of the Chequamegon National Forest. Inevitably, someone’s going to tell you you’re nuts or that you don’t know what you’re doing. There is never any shortage of critics!

