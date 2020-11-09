Several self-service kiosks for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) are available in Sawyer County for deer hunters who already have registered their deer electronically and want to have it tested for CWD.
The kiosks are available at the Winter DNR Ranger Station, 5289N Cemetery Road; the Hayward DNR Service Center, 10220 Hwy. 27; DJ’s Mart at the corner of Hwys. 27 and 70 three miles east of Stone Lake; and DNR Flambeau River State Forest Headquarters, W1613 County Road W.
