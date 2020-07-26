Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DULUTH MN HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHERN ASHLAND COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN WISCONSIN... PRICE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... CENTRAL SAWYER COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN WISCONSIN... * UNTIL 445 PM CDT SUNDAY. * AT 1040 AM CDT, LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTED SEVERAL ROADS WERE WASHED OUT OR HAD WATER RUNNING OVER THEM IN PRICE AND SAWYER COUNTIES. SPOTTER AND RADAR RAINFALL ESTIMATES WERE 3 TO 5.5 INCHES OVER THE PAST 24 HOURS IN THE WARNED AREA. RUNOFF FROM THIS RAIN WILL CONTINUE TODAY AND EXPECT RAPID RISES IN RIVERS AND STREAMS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... PARK FALLS, CHIPPEWA FLOWAGE WEST, CHIPPEWA FLOWAGE EAST, PHILLIPS, FIFIELD, BUTTERNUT, WINTER, RADISSON, COUDERAY, NEW POST, CHIEF LAKE ON CHIPPEWA FLOWAGE, OJIBWA, CHIEF LAKE, LAC COURTE OREILLES RESERVATION, PIKE LAKE, WILSON LAKE NEAR PHILLIPS, LORETTA, BUTTERNUT LAKE, CRANBERRY LAKE, AND BLAISDELL LAKE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&