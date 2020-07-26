THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DULUTH MN HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD WARNING FOR...
SOUTHERN ASHLAND COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN WISCONSIN...
PRICE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN...
CENTRAL SAWYER COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN WISCONSIN...
* UNTIL 445 PM CDT SUNDAY.
* AT 1040 AM CDT, LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTED SEVERAL ROADS WERE
WASHED OUT OR HAD WATER RUNNING OVER THEM IN PRICE AND SAWYER
COUNTIES. SPOTTER AND RADAR RAINFALL ESTIMATES WERE 3 TO 5.5
INCHES OVER THE PAST 24 HOURS IN THE WARNED AREA. RUNOFF FROM THIS
RAIN WILL CONTINUE TODAY AND EXPECT RAPID RISES IN RIVERS AND
STREAMS.
* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
PARK FALLS, CHIPPEWA FLOWAGE WEST, CHIPPEWA FLOWAGE EAST, PHILLIPS,
FIFIELD, BUTTERNUT, WINTER, RADISSON, COUDERAY, NEW POST, CHIEF
LAKE ON CHIPPEWA FLOWAGE, OJIBWA, CHIEF LAKE, LAC COURTE OREILLES
RESERVATION, PIKE LAKE, WILSON LAKE NEAR PHILLIPS, LORETTA,
BUTTERNUT LAKE, CRANBERRY LAKE, AND BLAISDELL LAKE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.
PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU
CAN DO SO SAFELY.
&&
DNR board will reconsider deer hunt amid meeting allegations
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources board is set to reconsider changes next week that it made to the fall deer hunt amid allegations that four members violated open meeting laws when they drafted them ahead of a vote.
The seven-member board adopted the 2020 season framework during a meeting June 24. They voted 5-2 to adopt an amendment reducing antlerless quotas that citizen advisory committees wanted in 11 northern Wisconsin counties, including Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Florence, Langlade, Lincoln, Marinette, Oconto, Oneida, Sawyer and Vilas. The board posted notice Friday of its planned special meeting next Thursday to reconsider the vote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.